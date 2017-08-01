    ×

    Headsets that let you step into Microsoft Windows are now for sale

    • Microsoft is now selling mixed reality headsets
    • Acer and HP have two models available for purchase
    • Using mixed reality is a bit like stepping into Windows 10

    CNBC: Microsoft Mixed Reality
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Microsoft is now officially selling mixed reality headsets built by Acer and HP.

    The headsets cost $299 and $329, respectively, and offer relatively similar specs. If you have a computer powerful enough to support them — you'll need a modern graphics processor such as an NVIDIA GeForce 1060 to begin — the headsets are capable of transporting you into a whole new world.

    Windows Mixed Reality
    Microsoft

    CNBC had a chance to try Acer's headset a couple of months ago and walked away rather impressed by the experience. It's like walking into a virtual version of Windows, complete with couches and other furniture, big screen TVs that can play movies on your computer and much more.

    The headsets are out of stock in Microsoft retail locations but can be ordered for delivery within a couple of days. Both are technically "developer edition" wearables, however, so expect some bugs and a lack of full-fledged apps for the time being.

