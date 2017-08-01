Headsets that let you step into Microsoft Windows are now for sale

CNBC had a chance to try Acer's headset a couple of months ago and walked away rather impressed by the experience. It's like walking into a virtual version of Windows, complete with couches and other furniture, big screen TVs that can play movies on your computer and much more.

The headsets are out of stock in Microsoft retail locations but can be ordered for delivery within a couple of days. Both are technically "developer edition" wearables, however, so expect some bugs and a lack of full-fledged apps for the time being.