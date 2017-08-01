This app shows how terribly addicted to your smartphone you really are
A new application can show you how addicted to your smartphones you really are.
It's called Moment and it shows you how often you use your smartphone each day.
It gathers data over a week and presents results on your habits. If you pay more, you can get coaching on how to stop using your smartphone so much.
I used it for a week and the results were pretty stunning.
This screen shows how much time you spend on your phone per day. Anything over 3 hours turns the bar red, which means you're using it too much. Oops.
You can see exactly how you used your phone if you tap on a specific day. On Friday, July 28, I picked up my phone 68 times and used it for a total of 4 hours and 9 minutes. 68 times!
An Insights page shows you your usage over time by day or week. Premium members can view by quarter, too.
If you pay for premium ($3.99), you unlock a "Phone Bootcamp" that teaches you to use your phone less. The Bootcamp lasts 14 days, but I haven't tried it yet. The Moment app warns using your smartphone less is "very difficult" but "critical to your happiness."
Phone Bootcamp starts with small things, like putting your phone down for 30 minutes. You build up to putting the phone down for an entire day after 14 days.
The Premium option also lets you create "screen free" time that prevents you from using your phone at certain schedules. Maybe you'd set this for 5 p.m. every night so you can eat dinner in peace, for example.
There's even an option to kick you off your phone once you've hit a daily "on time" limit. If you use your phone too much, you'll receive an alarm.
Moment works well, if you're trying to cut down on your smartphone usage. I'm still in denial about my smartphone addiction, though, and I need it for staying on top of the news at all hours. Maybe I'll revisit it when I have kids.
