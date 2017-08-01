With college costs rising, simply paying the tab is a serious problem when it comes to picking a school.

At public four-year institutions, costs for the 2015–16 school year rose to $19,548 from $16,178 five years ago, according to the College Board. Tuition plus room and board at four-year private universities was much higher: $43,921, on average.

The top concern parents and students said they now share is the amount of debt they are about to take on to pay for a degree, according to The Princeton Review.

To that end, the college-ranking site compiled a list of the best schools in terms of how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages.

"Some schools that are heart-stoppingly expensive are bringing it down to what they are likely going to pay for a state university," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. The report is based on survey data from 137,000 students.

These schools are doing "a herculean task of making college affordable for the average student and family," he said. Here are the best of the best: