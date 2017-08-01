    The top 10 colleges for financial aid

    The top 10 colleges for financial aid

    With college costs rising, simply paying the tab is a serious problem when it comes to picking a school.

    At public four-year institutions, costs for the 2015–16 school year rose to $19,548 from $16,178 five years ago, according to the College Board. Tuition plus room and board at four-year private universities was much higher: $43,921, on average.

    The top concern parents and students said they now share is the amount of debt they are about to take on to pay for a degree, according to The Princeton Review.

    To that end, the college-ranking site compiled a list of the best schools in terms of how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages.

    "Some schools that are heart-stoppingly expensive are bringing it down to what they are likely going to pay for a state university," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. The report is based on survey data from 137,000 students.

    These schools are doing "a herculean task of making college affordable for the average student and family," he said. Here are the best of the best:

    10. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

    Source: Cooper Union
    Location: New York
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $63,020
    Average freshman scholarship: $19,200
    Out-of-pocket cost: $43,820

    In the heart of New York City is a school devoted to providing an affordable education. At Cooper Union, all students receive a half-tuition scholarship worth nearly $20,000 a year and additional financial aid is available to help cover housing, food, books and supplies.

    9. University of Wisconsin-Madison

    An outside view of Bascom Hall on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
    Getty Images
    Location: Madison, Wisconsin
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $22,200 (in-state), $33,900 (out-of-state)
    Average freshman scholarship: $10,900
    Out of pocket cost: $11,300 (in-state), $23,000 (out-of-state)

    At one of the country's top public schools, the nearly 30,000 undergraduate students pay just more than $10,000 for in-state tuition, and the average need-based scholarship or grant award covers the complete tab, leaving just the cost for room and board as well as other expenses.

    8. Stanford University

    Stanford University
    Al Seib | Getty Images
    Location: Stanford, California
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $64,000
    Average freshman scholarship: $43,300
    Out-of-pocket cost: $20,700

    As one of the country's top schools, Stanford also offers one of the best regarded financial aid programs. According to the university, it is committed to meeting the full demonstrated need, without loans, for every admitted undergrad who qualifies for financial assistance.

    7. Princeton University

    People walk on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey.
    Craig Warga | Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Location: Princeton, New Jersey
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $61,150
    Average freshman scholarship: $49,900
    Out-of-pocket cost: $11,250

    This elite Ivy League institution has eliminated all loans for students who qualify for aid. Instead, awards come in the form of grants that do not need to be repaid and the average scholarship is nearly $50,000 — making the total cost just more than $11,000. "It's been a pioneer in this area," Franek said.

    6. Thomas Aquinas College

    Thomas Aquinas College in the Topatopa Mountains near Santa Paula, California.
    Al Seib | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
    Thomas Aquinas College in the Topatopa Mountains near Santa Paula, California.

    Location: Santa Paula, California
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $32,500
    Average freshman scholarship: $14,500
    Out-of-pocket cost: $18,000

    This small Catholic school is doing big things to combat student debt. To bridge the gap between what students are able to pay and the actual cost of their education, there's a substantial financial aid program, comprised of loans, work-study and grants, which is fully funded by contributions from private individuals and charitable foundations.

    5. Vassar College

    Source: Vassar College

    Location: Poughkeepsie, New York
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $64,200
    Average freshman scholarship: $45,300
    Out-of-pocket cost: $18,900

    Vassar is one of most expensive colleges in the country but also one of the most generous. The average scholarship is $45,300, making the total cost under $20,000. "They have the financial wherewithal to make a $60,000-plus tuition affordable for those that need it," Franek said.

    4. St. Olaf College

    Old Main Hall, St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota
    Source: Jonathunder | Wikimedia Commons
    Location: Northfield, Minnesota
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $54,360
    Average freshman scholarship: $33,000
    Out-of-pocket cost: $21,360

    At this small private school just south of Minneapolis, a whopping 92 percent of students receive some sort of financial aid and nearly a quarter, or 23 percent, of that figure is made up of undergrads who are relying strictly on merit scholarships, which do not have to be paid back.

    3. Colgate University

    Colgate University, with Taylor Lake in the foreground, is shown in Hamilton, N.Y.
    Source: Wikimedia Commons
    Location: Hamilton, New York
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $64,900
    Average freshman scholarship: $49,000
    Out-of-pocket cost: $15,900

    Students here have a healthy dose of school spirit, with good reason: Colgate is one of the best schools in the country even though it has a sticker price to match. Still, its students receive $49,000 in grant aid, on average, according to Franek. "That makes it much more palatable."

    2. Vanderbilt University

    General view of the Benson Science Hall on the campus of the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Vanderbilt | Collegiate Images | Getty Images
    Location: Nashville, Tennessee
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $60,600
    Average freshman scholarship: $40,300
    Out-of-pocket cost: $20,300

    In addition to gift assistance, Vanderbilt offers several different types scholarships to freshman applicants, which guarantee full-tuition plus summer stipends to study abroad or complete research or service projects. They are also renewable for all four years of college.

    1. Bowdoin College

    Joshua Chamberlain statue at the entrance to the Bowdoin campus in Brunswick, Maine.
    Gregory Rec | Portland Press Herald | Getty Images
    Location: Brunswick, Maine
    Tuition, fees, room and board: $64,340
    Average freshman scholarship: $42,000
    Out-of-pocket cost: $22,340

    This small college on the coast of Maine is leading the way in college affordability. Nearly half of enrolled students receive grant assistance from Bowdoin and the school also has a strict no-loan policy, which means it has successfully eliminated student loans from its financial aid packages.

