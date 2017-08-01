We asked 25 female founders who they'd pick as Uber's next CEO — here's what they told us

Apple CEO Tim Cook: "He's an operational master," and a "very socially conscious leader who is well versed in navigating politics and regulation the right way." (Holly Shelton, MoveWith)
Uber chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John: "Why not CEO? She's played a pivotal role in her last positions at Apple and PepsiCo, and shown a track history of leadership in enhancing brands at scale." (Ciara Clancy, Beats Medical)
Intel group president Diane Bryant: "Bryant keeps Intel alive as head of the company's most profitable and fastest-growing unit, its Data Center Group. The company's new focus on the Internet of Things puts Bryant at the forefront of Intel's potential for innovation." (Shannon Ong, The Catch)
Google veteran Shona Brown: "Her main beliefs can best be summarized as people make the company. A woman does not have to run Uber, but Shona is immensely qualified and has a track record of helping big companies improve their culture." (Angela Sutherland, Yumi)
Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal: "Her global experience is what Uber needs to gain customer's trust outside the USA for a continuation of growth" (Maja Zecevic, Opionato)
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky: "He has the skills necessary to build a new product for an old problem...and he has figured out how to deal with the challenges of a highly public and controversial product with professionalism." (Kate Hiscox, Venzee)
Lyndon Rive, former Solar City CEO and co-founder. "I think his vision for putting solar panels on every roof could be transferred to a passion for replacing the way we think of transportation today." (Lynn Perkins, UrbanSitter)
Former Ford CEO Alan Mulally: "Uber's issue isn't a technology problem, it's a values and culture problem. Alan is skilled at instilling a value based culture in the work place and executing on that culture, which is exactly what Uber needs." (Anne Marie Faiola, Bramble Berry)
A second chance for Travis Kalanick: "My first reaction is that is should be Travis, as he is the heart of the company - in sickness and in health. Also all the gender stuff seems a bit overblown compared to what happens elsewhere, like the VC firms of Silicon Valley." (Anonymous)
With additional reporting by Matt Rosoff, Sally Shin, Lora Kolodny, Michelle Castillo and Ari Levy.