We asked 25 female founders who they'd pick as Uber's next CEO — here's what they told us

It looks like the next CEO of Uber will be a man.

According to a weekend report by Recode, there are only 4 candidates on Uber's shortlist, and none of them are women.

To be fair, Uber's board of directors considered several women, but they didn't want the job. Most recently, HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman publicly announced she wouldn't be taking the job, after reports emerged that she had been talking to Uber and offering advice.

It's a hard sell, given Uber's cultural and regulatory challenges and its massive ongoing losses. Nonetheless, it seems hard to believe that Uber couldn't find any women to take the job. So we asked dozens of female tech company founders to find out who they'd like to see in the top spot. 25 responded.

The vast majority voted for fellow women, which would be a symbolic choice for a company that is grappling with its "bro" culture.

Here are their top picks: