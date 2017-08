[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her daily press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

She may face questions about President Donald Trump's threats to stop making key Obamacare subsidy payments, the escalating tension with North Korea and reports about the president's role in a misleading statement his son gave last month.