The White House has reportedly suffered yet another embarrassing episode, this time at the hands of an email prankster who posed as staff in order to solicit responses from officials including the newly ejected Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

The British man apparently posed as ex-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in a series of heated exchanges with the then communications director Scaramucci, according to emails shared by the hacker with CNN. Scaramucci was removed from his post late Monday, just 10 days into the role, though the decision is not thought to be related to the email hack.

"At no stage have you acted in a way that's even remotely classy," the fake Priebus wrote to Scaramucci via a Microsoft Outlook account, in an run of emails which referenced his replacement by incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly.

"You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize," the real Scaramucci replied, later advising Priebus to read Shakespeare's "Othello", a play centered on themes of deceit.

The hacker, who goes by the Twitter handle @SINON_REBORN but who claims no threatening motives, also posed as President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and managed to gain the personal email address of a Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

The White House was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Tuesday. However, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN it takes "all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further."

Read the full report on CNN's website here.