Box office bomb: AMC shares plunge 25% after pre-announcing ‘shocking’ quarterly loss

Shares of AMC Entertainment are diving by 25 percent Wednesday after the company revealed it expects a dramatic second-quarter loss, and believes the third quarter will be equally unrelenting.

AMC blamed its expected loss as "reflecting industry box office trends." American box offices declined 4.4 percent in the second-quarter compared to the same period last year, according to AMC.

Against this tide of declining moviegoing, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is attempting to curtail costs by cutting back on both its staff and operating hours, as well as through a new pricing strategy. But the cost reduction initiatives have yet to bear fruit this year.

"We were caught by surprise when AMC pre-announced second quarter results over 30 days after the close of the quarter, and were further surprised by the magnitude of the top and bottom line miss," Wedbush Securities' Michael Pachter wrote in a note, along with a team of analysts.

AMC's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization "shocked" Pachter, who anticipated adjusted EBITDA of more than $200 million. Instead, AMC expects adjusted EBITDA to fall between $134 million and $136 million – or about $65 million short of Wedbush expectations.

With AMC's second-quarter report still to come, Pachter said "something doesn't sound right" before speculating that the company's expenses may be to blame.

"We can only surmise that the company had some unusual expenses during the quarter that it plans to eliminate in the next six months," Pachter said.

Wedbush is maintaining an "outperform" rating on AMC's stock, while the firm "anxiously awaits a more detailed explanation from management."

AMC's stock is down more than 38 percent this year, when it began near its 52 week high of $35.65. The company is expected to formally report second-quarter earnings on August 7 after the market close.

