At Tomorrowland music festival, luxury can be a main event

The luxury accommodations mark a notable shift from the hippie counterculture of Woodstock nearly 50 years ago. Tomorrowland features 16 stages and more than 1,000 artists.



"When you think about how far music festivals have come over the years, from just a stage, maybe a stage in a city park, to a whole city embracing a whole production like this, it's just amazing," German-American DJ Markus Schulz said.



Dining at Tomorrowland also reflects changing appetites from the early days of live music events. More than 120 food stands feature meals ranging from organic salad from a local farm to authentic Belgian chocolate. VIP guests can even opt for a multi-course menu from a world-class chef at a restaurant overlooking the main stage.



"Lots of people are coming only once to Tomorrowland, and we want to give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Debby Wilmsen, a spokesperson for Tomorrowland.



For new artists, live music festivals are proving to be a crucial arena for getting in front of younger fans and their social media feeds.



"You get to reach the people that have probably never heard of you," said Atlanta-based DJ EU, who performed for his second time at the festival this year. "If they like you they'll become new fans or friends, and they'll follow you, they'll share it."