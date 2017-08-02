Comme des Garçons CEO: Others may like 5-year plans, but I don't

Fashion CEO Adrian Joffe oversees businesses reportedly raking in over $280 million in revenue yearly. Those globe-spanning pursuits aren't handled spur of the moment, but nor are they long-term designs.

"We don't have five-year plans, we have like six-month plans," Joffe told CNBC of his business approach between planning and instinct. "There's always been that notion of balance."

Joffe is president and chief executive of Japanese label Comme des Garçons and multi-label retailer Dover Street Market, and works closely with CDG's founder and designer, Rei Kawakubo — who is also his wife.

Going by instinct was very much how the couple decided to launch a DSM store in Singapore this July, said Joffe. The outlet is the company's fourth.

"It was never in our minds," Joffe said about DSM Singapore, adding that a conversation with a Singaporean associate spurred the idea.

"The opportunity came and we just went for it. We thought about it — not very long. We came to visit, fell in love with the building and thought, 'This is going to be a unique experience,'" he added.