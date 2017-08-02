Cramer's lightning round: It's amazing what speculative stocks can do   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Dynavax Technologies: "Got a second wind. I can't believe it myself. It's a terrific story. It's amazing how speculative stocks can come back as long as you play them right. It's good."

U.S. Silica Holdings: "No, I was not crazy about that quarter. Honestly, my charitable trust owns Schlumberger. We've got to go upstream, we've got to get the best of the best, and even Schlumberger's been under pressure, but that's my call for you."

Inovio Pharmaceuticals: "You're looking at the wrong place, because that's a speculative stock that's not panning out. I can't go there. I am not going to endorse that company."

Akamai Technologies: "Unbelievably bad quarter with terrible guidance. It was almost like, are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? It was unspectacular and it was unreal."

Cummins Inc.: "it got smaller yesterday when they started that conference call with all about the warranty problems and all the problems they had. It was just terrible. And all lost in that was how great the truck business is. Don't give up on Cummins, but holy cow. That was really one downer of a call. I needed Excedrin Migraine after that."

Chevron: "The artist formerly known as Bug who is Chevron, the brown dog that I put on Twitter, he's been outperforming Mr. Nvidia, the tech stock. Why? Because Chevron had a monster good quarter. And if that stock pulls in, buy, buy, buy."

Universal Display Corporation: "I think the super-cycle is going to be great for OLED, I reiterate my like for that company, which is not far down the road from where I used to live."

Rockwell Collins: "If anything, I would buy more. That's how much I respect what that company's up to."