Dow at 22,000: All eyes on an index few investors actually put money in

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new milestone, hitting 22,000 during the trading session on Wednesday and closing above that level, but there was less money than you might think riding on the venerable stock index's latest rise. While the Dow remains the most-watched snapshot of market bullish or bearishness, the DJIA has little to no actual role in market portfolios as index funds and ETFs continue to gain acceptance as core stock exposure for many investors.
The asset flow data covering the latest decade of index funds' domination of the investing landscape shows just how out of sync the Dow as a measure of market sentiment and the Dow as an actual investment proxy have become. In the past five-year period, Dow-benchmarked funds and ETFs have experienced net outflows.
S&P 500 index funds and ETFs
- 1-year inflows: $100 billion
- 3-year inflows: $178 billion
- 5-year inflows: $236 billion
- 10-year inflows: $302 billion
DJIA index funds and ETFs
- 1-year inflows: $2 billion
- 3-year inflows: $1.9 billion
- 5-year outflows: $860 million
- 10-year inflows: $3 billion
(Source: Morningstar)
It's no longer novel to make the "Dow is irrelevant" argument as it reaches another milestone. It was done when it first crossed the 20,000 mark also and will be done again at 23,000.
And there are a few big caveats: There are many, many more S&P 500 index funds and ETFs — 152, according to Morningstar — than Dow Jones Industrial Average-benchmarked ones, of which there are only five funds. But that can lead to the question, "Why haven't more fund sponsors launched Dow ETFs?"
A spokeswoman for SP Dow Jones Indices said that as an independent index provider, it doesn't comment on ETF product strategy and does not track flow information.
State Street Global Advisors, manager of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), which has virtually all of the assets among those five Dow funds, said it is a well-known barometer for U.S. large-cap stocks, with one of the longest-standing track records for an investable index, and can provide investors information on the health of the U.S. economy.