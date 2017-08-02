Gold steady after nearing seven-week highs, U.S. jobs data awaited

Gold steadied on Thursday after nearing a seven-week high in the previous session as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for further clues on the outlook for interest rate rises.
Gold rallied through most of July as the dollar fell on reduced expectations for a third U.S. rate rise this year.
Inflation has been contained even though the labor market appears to be in its best shape in many years and despite double-digit U.S. earnings growth in the second quarter. Reduced rate rise expectations tend to weaken the dollar, making dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-U.S. investors.