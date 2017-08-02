Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday Morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-The Dow Industrials broke through the 22,000 mark soon after the open. More key earnings reports are expected, along with ADP private jobs data for July and oil inventories.

MORTGAGE NUMBERS

-Mortgage applications fell 2.8 percent last week even as rates remained low.

APPLE NEWS

-Apple's earnings and revenues beat Wall Street expectations, sending its shares sharply higher in the pre-market and the overall tech sector higher. CEO Tim Cook also defended Apple's decision to comply with China's censorship efforts.