Soccer’s transfer record set to be smashed as Neymar reportedly allowed to leave Barcelona

The Brazilian soccer star Neymar has reportedly been given permission to leave Barcelona soccer club and looks set to join Paris St-Germain in a deal worth at least 222m euros ($263m).

The BBC said Wednesday that Parisian club's Qatari owners are prepared to meet the release fee and that Neymar has told teammates he is ready to switch.

The report added that the player has been told by Barcelona staff to "go and sort his future out".

Barcelona FC has supported the story by tweeting from the club's official account that the player "hasn't trained Wednesday with the permission of the coach".

Neymar moved to Barcelona in 2013 and has scored 105 goals in 186 matches for the club.