    Square shares climb after better-than-expected results

    • Square reported quarterly results and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.
    • The payment processing company reported a loss of 4 cents on revenue of $552 million, while Wall Street expected a loss of 5 cents on revenue of $536.3 million according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.
    • The stock has skyrocketed over 96 percent year-to-date, and over 160 percent over the past year.
    Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015.
    Yana Paskova | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Square shares climbed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations.

    Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:

    • Loss per share: 4 cents vs. 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters consensus.
    • Revenue: $552 million vs. $536.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus.
    • Gross payment volume: $16.4 billion vs. $16.02 billion, according to StreetAccount consensus.

    The stock rose nearly four percent during initial after-hours trading. The shares since then have pared its gains and is now trading nearly one percent.

    In Square's second-quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 8 cents on revenue of $438.5 million.

    In late July, the Jack Dorsey-led company announced that Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti will be joining its board of directors.

    The technology company, which directly competes with PayPal's Venmo and Apple's peer-to-peer payments services, is a favorite for small businesses who often use Square readers to complete transactions.

    The payment processing company is up more than 96 percent year-to-date, and over 160 percent over the past year. Square hit an all-time intraday high of $27.97 on July 27.

