US Treasurys hold lower after ADP report miss

Companies added 178,000 jobs in July on a surge in service-related occupations and despite a decrease in manufacturing jobs, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics. The number was just shy of Wall Street expectations of 185,000.

The report is often seen as a preview to the U.S. government's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, which is set for release Friday.

There are no auctions planned Wednesday.

Other data set for release Wednesday include oil inventories at 1030 EST time. Two Federal Reserve members are due to speak at 1100 and 1530 EST time.

In commodity markets, oil prices fluctuated ahead of U.S. inventories data. Brent was trading at $51.75 and WTI at $49.03. According to Reuters, oil supply from Venezuela to the U.S. refiner Phillips 66 has fallen by more than two thirds in 2017 mainly due to quality issues.