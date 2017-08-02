    ×

    US Markets

    Wall Street set to open higher; Dow close to 22,000 milestone

    • Mondelez, Restaurant Brands and Groupon are due to report before the bell
    • AIG, Occidental Petroleum, Tesla Motors and the Cheesecake Factory will report after the bell.

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday with the Dow Jones industrial average on track to reach another milestone.

    Dow futures rose 42 points, which would be enough for the 30-stock index to break above the 22,000 mark. The Dow came within 10 points of reaching 22,000 in the previous session as strong earnings impressed investors.

    The index received a boost from shares of Apple, which rose 5.6 percent after the company posted quarterly results that blew expectations out of the water.

    Trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Once more, investors will closely monitor new earnings reports and data releases. Mondelez, Cardinal Health, Humana, Restaurant Brands and Groupon are due to report before the bell. AIG, Occidental Petroleum, Tesla and the Cheesecake Factory will report after the bell.

    In terms of data, there will be mortgage applications at 0700 EST time, ADP employment figures at 0815 EST time and oil inventories at 1030 EST time. Two Federal Reserve members are due to speak at 1100 and 1530 EST time.

    Oil prices dropped ahead of U.S. inventories data. Brent was trading at $51.72 and WTI at $49.03. According to Reuters, oil supply from Venezuela to the U.S. refiner Phillips 66 has fallen by more than two thirds in 2017 mainly due to quality issues.

