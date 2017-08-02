Wall Street set to open higher; Dow close to 22,000 milestone

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday with the Dow Jones industrial average on track to reach another milestone.

Dow futures rose 42 points, which would be enough for the 30-stock index to break above the 22,000 mark. The Dow came within 10 points of reaching 22,000 in the previous session as strong earnings impressed investors.

The index received a boost from shares of Apple, which rose 5.6 percent after the company posted quarterly results that blew expectations out of the water.