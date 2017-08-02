The worry over Amazon hurting grocers is 'overplayed,' outgoing Mondelez CEO says

Amazon going after organic grocer Whole Foods is a testament to the fact that shoppers are picking up food through many more channels today, longtime Mondelez International CEO Irene Rosenfeld told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday morning.
But she also called the initial response to Amazon's announcement and the hype about Amazon killing smaller grocers "overplayed." The deal with Whole Foods will take time to pan out and for any one company to see any impacts, she said.
Mondelez said Wednesday that Dirk Van de Put, the current chief executive of Canadian frozen foods maker McCain Foods, will succeed Rosenfeld, who is retiring, in November.
Rosenfeld has been with Mondelez, the maker of snacks such as Oreo cookies and Wheat Thins, for more than 11 years — first as the CEO of Kraft and then as the CEO of Mondelez, which was spun off from Kraft in 2012.