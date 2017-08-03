'We're by no means where we need to be,' says Adidas CEO as sales rise 20%

Adidas upgraded its 2017 growth forecast and committed to increased marketing spend on Thursday after recording a 20 percent increase in sales during the second quarter of the year.

The German sportswear brand posted sales of 5.038 billion euros ($5.9 billion) for the second quarter of the year, up from 4.199 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in 2016. The growth was largely led by China and the U.S., where sales grew by 28 percent and 26 percent respectively.

Adidas anticipates that overall sales will continue to grow at a rate of 17 to 19 percent until the end of the year, up by around a quarter from previous estimates of 12 to 14 percent, but the company maintains that it has further to run.