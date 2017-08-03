Apple owns $52.6 billion in US Treasurys — more than many major countries

If Apple were a foreign country, CEO Tim Cook might have considerable political clout in the United States.

That's because Apple owns $52.6 billion in U.S. Treasury securities, which would rank it among the top 25 major foreign holders, according to estimates from the Treasury Department and Apple's SEC filings released on Wednesday.

Apple's stake in U.S. government securities as of June, up from $41.7 billion as of last September, puts it ahead of Israel, Mexico and the Netherlands, according to Treasury data released last month, which tracks up to May of this year.

With $20.1 billion short-term Treasury securities and $31.35 billion long-term marketable Treasury securities, Apple still falls far below countries like China and Japan, which hold over a trillion dollars in U.S. government debt each — which has caused considerable hand-wringing in Washington.

Still, Apple is way above other big companies like Amazon, which owns less than $5 billion U.S. government or agency securities combined, according to regulatory filings.

Here's where Apple would fall: