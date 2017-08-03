    ×

    Apple owns $52.6 billion in US Treasurys — more than many major countries

    • Apple owns $20.1 billion in short-term Treasury securities and $31.35 billion long-term marketable Treasury securities, according to its most recent regulatory filing.
    • That puts it ahead of all but 22 foreign countries, according to Treasury records.
    If Apple were a foreign country, CEO Tim Cook might have considerable political clout in the United States.

    That's because Apple owns $52.6 billion in U.S. Treasury securities, which would rank it among the top 25 major foreign holders, according to estimates from the Treasury Department and Apple's SEC filings released on Wednesday.

    Apple's stake in U.S. government securities as of June, up from $41.7 billion as of last September, puts it ahead of Israel, Mexico and the Netherlands, according to Treasury data released last month, which tracks up to May of this year.

    With $20.1 billion short-term Treasury securities and $31.35 billion long-term marketable Treasury securities, Apple still falls far below countries like China and Japan, which hold over a trillion dollars in U.S. government debt each — which has caused considerable hand-wringing in Washington.

    Still, Apple is way above other big companies like Amazon, which owns less than $5 billion U.S. government or agency securities combined, according to regulatory filings.

    Here's where Apple would fall:

    1. Japan: $1.1113 trillion
    2. China: $1.1022 trillion
    3. Ireland: $295.8 billion
    4. Brazil: $269.7 billion
    5. Cayman Islands: $266.1 billion
    6. Switzerland: $239.5 billion
    7. United Kingdom: $234.4 billion
    8. Luxembourg: $207.7 billion
    9. Hong Kong: $196.3 billion
    10. Taiwan: $181.2 billion
    11. Saudi Arabia: $134.0 billion
    12. India: $127.3 billion
    13. Russia: $108.7 billion
    14. Singapore: $107.9 billion
    15. Korea: $100.1 billion
    16. Belgium: $98.7 billion
    17. Canada: $80.2 billion
    18. France: $74.4 billion
    19. Germany: $68.3 billion
    20. Thailand: $66.5 billion
    21. Bermuda: $60.9 billion
    22. United Arab Emirates: $60.5 billion
    23. Apple: $52.6 billion
    24. Netherlands: $52.2 billion
    25. Turkey: $49.5 billion
    26. Norway: $48.3 billion
    27. Sweden: $40.8 billion
    28. Mexico: $38.9 billion
    29. Philippines: $38.2 billion
    30. Spain: $38.2 billion
    31. Australia: $37.0 billion
    32. Italy: $35.6 billion
    33. Poland: $35.0 billion
    34. Kuwait: $31.6 billion
    35. Israel: $30.9 billion
    36. All other: $455.7 billion

