Bank of England holds rates steady, forecasts two hikes over next three years

The Bank of England (BOE) held interest rates steady at 0.25 percent on Thursday, as expected, while largely sticking to its previous assumptions for growth and inflation over the three-year forecast horizon.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 6-2 to keep rates at record low levels in August.

Meantime, the U.K.'s central bank maintained stock levels of government bonds and corporate bonds at £435 billion and £10 billion respectively.

The MPC also said it forecast two interest rate hikes over the next three years, one more than it had estimated previously. Governor Mark Carney and his fellow rate-setters said the first rate hike would likely take place in the third quarter of 2018.

Sterling fell against the dollar on the decision, with the currency hitting a nine-month low against the euro at 90.0 pence. Yields on the 10-year U.K. government bond also fell lower after the news.

According to the minutes, "if the economy follows a path broadly consistent with the August central projection, then monetary policy could need to be tightened by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period."

As originally envisaged, the Committee also voted unanimously to close the drawdown period for the Term Funding Scheme (TFS). The scheme had been brought in 12 months earlier as part of an emergency rate cut in order to support domestic banks in the wake of the EU referendum result.