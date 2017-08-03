    ×

    Trading Nation

    Chartist identifies the ‘single most important technical level in the world’

    There's trouble in the charts for Apple: Technician
    There's trouble in the charts for Apple: Technician   

    Apple surged into uncharted territory this week, and that has one technical analyst pressing the panic button.

    On CNBC's "Trading Nation" Thursday, Rich Ross identified what he called the "single most important technical level in the world," and said it's giving him a reason to sell the tech giant.

    The Evercore ISI technician pointed out that while the stock is in a "strong structural position" that allowed Apple to hit new highs, it hasn't broken out from a key technical level that would have him more bullish on the stock.

    "You haven't taken out the old weekly closing high, and the weekly closing price is the most important price in technical analysis," said Ross. "That comes in at that $156 level."

    From there, said Ross, Apple could potentially "establish a double top" heading into what has historically been the "worst month of the year" for the S&P 500 in the last 30 years. The technician believes that if Apple can't hold that $156 level, then it could potentially even drop down to the 50-week moving average, currently sitting around $133.

    In other words, Apple could fall almost 15 percent from Thursday's levels.

    Apple soared to an all-time high following the company's earnings beat on Tuesday. Its surge was the main driver for the Dow on Wednesday at the market's open, with the index crossing the 22,000 level.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...