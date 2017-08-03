Cramer checks the rally's merit by inspecting the Dow's top 10 stocks   

When President Donald Trump tweeted that "business is looking better than ever," adding that "that just doesn't happen," Jim Cramer took the leader of the free world up on his claim.

"It's worth pondering the question: Is the president right?" the "Mad Money" host said. "The short answer: Yes. At least about the market, he's right. I say that because I've always been of the exact same mindset as the president: it doesn't just happen. It takes a very special set of circumstances to have a market be this strong."

But Cramer values skepticism and acknowledged that stocks are trading at historically pricey levels, giving more bearish investors cause to worry about overvaluation.

To clear the air, the "Mad Money" host decided to look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 10 top-performing stocks in 2017 to see if their valuations are justified or overblown.