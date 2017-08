On the earnings front, Adidas, BMW and Credit Agricole are among the major companies scheduled to release their latest figures on Thursday.

In New York on Wednesday, the Dow Jones surpassed the 22,000 mark for the first time, supported by better-than-expected earnings from the world's most valuable company, Apple.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday. Sluggish economic data since the U.K. central bank's June meeting appears to suggest that Governor Mark Carney and his fellow rate-setters are likely to hold rates at record low levels.

Meantime, Germany's Ifo economic institute is set to release its business climate index for the euro area at around 10.00 a.m. London time.