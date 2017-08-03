GoPro shares jump 17% after results top expectations

GoPro reported quarterly results and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Thursday.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:



Loss per share: 9 cents vs. 25 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $296.5 million vs. $269.6 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters

In the year ago quarter, GoPro reported adjusted earnings of 52 cents on revenue of $220.8 million.

The stock soared 17 percent after the report.

The stock has fallen more than 4 percent so far this year.

Last quarter, shipments missed expectations, partially due to some failed product launches.

GoPro has also instigated company-wide restructuring efforts over the past year, including hundreds of job cuts and a shutdown of the entertainment division.

In July, GoPro began shipping units of its Fusion camera to professional production teams as part of a pilot program. The company said the product allows users to capture "fully immersive virtual reality content."

Last week, the company launched Quikstories, an editing app that lets GoPro users create shareable videos.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.