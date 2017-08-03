[The stream is slated to start at 07:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney will hold his routine press conference following a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates.

The BOE held interest rates steady at 0.25 percent on Thursday, as expected, while largely sticking to its previous assumptions for growth and inflation over the three-year forecast horizon.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 6-2 to keep rates at record low levels in August. Meantime, the U.K.'s central bank maintained stock levels of government bonds and corporate bonds at £435 billion and £10 billion respectively.