    Live: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks on UK economy and potential rate hikes

    Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney will hold his routine press conference following a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates.

    The BOE held interest rates steady at 0.25 percent on Thursday, as expected, while largely sticking to its previous assumptions for growth and inflation over the three-year forecast horizon.

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 6-2 to keep rates at record low levels in August. Meantime, the U.K.'s central bank maintained stock levels of government bonds and corporate bonds at £435 billion and £10 billion respectively.

