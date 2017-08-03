Retirement account balances have hit new highs, Fidelity says

The bad things good people do with their 401(k) plans Friday, 18 Nov 2016 | 6:45 AM ET | 01:09

Retirement account balances have hit record highs again — but now isn't the time to get complacent.

For the third quarter in a row, retirement account balances reached new highs, according to fresh data from Fidelity. In the second quarter of 2017, the average 401(k) reached $97,700, and the average individual retirement account, $100,200. (See chart below for details on balance changes over time.)

"The market has been pretty consistently climbing over the past year," said Meghan Murphy, a director at Fidelity Investments.

The numbers also show the power of long-term, consistent saving, she said.

Over the past 10 years, workers regularly saving in a 401(k) have seen their average balance grow from $78,800 to $266,100, according to Fidelity — and nearly half of that growth comes from employee contributions. Millennials, in particular, have seen a significant boost, with their average account balance rising from about $7,000 to almost $110,000 over the same period.

"They'll never look back and regret those contributions," Murphy said.