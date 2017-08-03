The smart home is still really dumb

Homes are getting smarter, but they're still awfully, awfully dumb.

I spent three hours yesterday trying to get a set of light bulbs to work with a Samsung Connect Hub, one of the company's new mesh-networking smart home hub combo-systems.

I do this for a living, it shouldn't be that hard for me, let alone a regular consumer who wants to control a set of bulbs from his or her smartphone.

I was excited to give Samsung's new system a try. I usually use Apple Home products, but my wife is an Android user and this seemed to be a good compromise, allowing us both to control all of the smart gadgets throughout our home from the smartphone of our choice.