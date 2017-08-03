This device-tracking app just secured $50 million with the help of Amazon

"Alexa, ask Trackr to find my phone."

Device-monitoring app Trackr on Tuesday announced it has secured $50 million in its latest round of funding, which included dollars from the Amazon Alexa Fund, among other investors.

"The Alexa Fund came to us after we created this skill [for Alexa-capable devices]," Trackr CEO Chris Herbert told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Wednesday. "We're continuing to see a massive growth in skill usage," he said, adding that Trackr remains the top skill downloaded on Amazon's store today.

Essentially, a Trackr device can go on anything — phones, cars, pets, keys or coffee mugs — but people. The CEO of the company told CNBC that, soon enough, "everything in your entire home will be tracked. Everything in your kitchen junk drawer will be tracked."

He said he realizes, though, there's a line to be drawn between the information people are willing to share and what they want to remain private.

"With this round of funding, we will redefine personal organization by ensuring nothing is ever lost for millions of consumers while continuing to maintain our leadership position in the intelligent tracking space," Herbert said in a statement on Tuesday when the fundraising was announced.

Other investors in Trackr's latest fundraising round include Steve Murray at Revolution Growth, Foundry Group, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, The Glenmede Trust and Bespoke Strategies.

Prior to its Series B, TrackR has raised over $10 million from other angel investors.

"The Alexa Fund is excited to continue our support of TrackR through this follow-on investment, which will help build on their vision for the intersection of their item tracking system and Alexa," Paul Bernard, director of corporate development for the Alexa Fund, said in a statement.

"The Alexa skill developed by TrackR is an extension of our work with them and has helped make lost phones a thing of the past for our customers."

The Alexa Fund provides up to $100 million in venture capital funding to developers with innovative ideas. Other companies the fund has supported include smart doorbell company Ring, smart thermostat Ecobee, pool chemistry monitor Sutro and Wi-Fi assistant Luma.