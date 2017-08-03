President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the Republican-controlled Congress again over the Russia sanctions measure he signed into law.

In a tweet, Trump contended the U.S. relationship with Moscow "is at an all-time and very dangerous low."

"You can thank Congress, the same people who can't even give us [a health care plan]!" Trump added.

It is debatable whether U.S. relations with Russia really are at an all-time low, considering the Cold War. While the sanctions bill has certainly contributed to more tensions with Moscow, Russia's intervention in Ukraine and efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. election also damaged relations.

Regardless, Trump took a swipe for a second straight day at a GOP-controlled Congress that increasingly is shrugging off his suggestions.

Trump signed the sanctions bill into law on Wednesday despite what he called "problems" with the measure. The law imposes tougher sanctions on Moscow and curbs the president's ability to roll them back.

Trump faced a veto-proof majority in Congress. The president also risked looking too favorable to Russia amid closely watched investigations by federal authorities and congressional committees into Moscow's actions in the 2016 election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Congress passing the bill by demanding the U.S. cut its diplomatic staff there by 755 people.

The events jeopardized the Trump administration's goal of seeking better relations with Moscow after deteriorating during the Obama administration. That effort has floundered amid the election meddling probes.

After the bill signing, Trump contended that he could make better deals with foreign countries than Congress can. He slammed lawmakers for failing to approve an Obamacare repeal plan, saying, "Congress could not even negotiate a health-care bill after seven years of talking."