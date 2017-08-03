    ×

    Europe News

    Trump’s presidency lacks organization, says EU’s chief

    • "If there are any internal difficulties, those difficulties are fixed in a direct conversation instead of by firing people," EU's Juncker told Politico
    • Jean-Claude Juncker said that "it's stunning" how Anthony Scaramucci was fired as communications director after 10 days in office.
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
    Ints Kalnins | Reuters
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

    President Donald Trump and his team are not as well organized as the European Union, the president of the European Commission said in an interview with Politico.

    When asked about the recent events in the White House, Jean-Claude Juncker said that "it's stunning" how Anthony Scaramucci was fired as communications director after 10 days in office.

    "We are better organized than the Trump administration. That is because if there are any internal difficulties, those difficulties are fixed in a direct conversation instead of by firing people," Juncker said in the interview published Thursday.

    The relationship between the European Union and the United States has become somewhat tense since Trump took office. The latter has suggested several times that other EU countries should follow the U.K.'s example and depart from the political union – comments that have not played well among European leaders.

    Trump: Europe must do more
    Trump: Europe must do more   

    In the same interview, Juncker said he has "explained" to Trump that he "should stop wishing for others to imitate the British."

    One of the main reasons is peace and stability, including in the Balkans region. "The stability of the composition of the European Union is a prerequisite for the Balkans not being at war again. I hope (Trump) understood that," Juncker said.

    Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo and Serbia are among the Balkan countries that want to join the European Union. However, the accession process is far from being concluded for any of them.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...