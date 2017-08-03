President Donald Trump and his team are not as well organized as the European Union, the president of the European Commission said in an interview with Politico.

When asked about the recent events in the White House, Jean-Claude Juncker said that "it's stunning" how Anthony Scaramucci was fired as communications director after 10 days in office.

"We are better organized than the Trump administration. That is because if there are any internal difficulties, those difficulties are fixed in a direct conversation instead of by firing people," Juncker said in the interview published Thursday.

The relationship between the European Union and the United States has become somewhat tense since Trump took office. The latter has suggested several times that other EU countries should follow the U.K.'s example and depart from the political union – comments that have not played well among European leaders.