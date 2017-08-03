    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower as investors await jobless report

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning as investors awaited new jobs data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes sat at 2.2674 while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.8551 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    There are no auctions planned Thursday.

    Earnings continue playing a key role in the trading day Heinz, Viacom and Western Union due to report.

    More importantly, investors will be looking at new jobs data – a key metric for the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    The jobless claims numbers will be out at 0830 EST time. There will also be the releases of PMI Services Index out at 0945 EST time, factory orders at 1000 EST time and Fed Balance Sheet figures at 1630 EST time.

    In commodity markets, oil prices fell ahead of U.S. natural gas inventories data. Brent was trading at $52.14 and WTI at $49.32. On Wednesday, new data showed U.S. crude, gasoline and diesel inventories down in the last week as demand for gasoline hit a new high.

