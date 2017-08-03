Viacom to report earnings after the bell

Viacom is expected to report third-quarter earnings Thursday after the bell.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: $1.05, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $3.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

CEO Bob Bakish has spearheaded Viacom's turnaround efforts since taking over in December. Viacom has focused on growing its Paramount business and boosting its cable franchise business. The media company owns networks such as MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

Viacom held talks to acquire Scripps Network Interactive, but it was outbid by Discovery Communications last month. Viacom's owner, the Redstone family, had considered merging the media company with CBS, which the family also owns. It eventually abandoned the idea.

Viacom beat earnings expectations for both the first and second quarters. The company reported operating income in the second quarter that was 43 percent lower than the year-ago quarter, which it attributed the decrease to restructuring costs.

Class B shares of Viacom are essentially flat this year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.