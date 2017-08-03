U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday after the Dow Jones industrial average broke the 22,000 milestone for the first time ever.

U.S. equities are set to take a breather while investors digest more earnings and new data releases. Allergan, Global Payments, and Kellogg are due to report before the bell. Heinz, Motorola Solutions, Viacom and Western Union will report after the bell.

In terms of data, there will be jobless claims numbers out at 8:30 a.m. in New York, PMI Services Index out at 9:45 a.m., factory orders at 10 a.m. and Fed Balance Sheet figures at 4:30 p.m.

The U.S. dollar held at a two and a half year low against the euro on Thursday ahead of jobs data.

Oil prices rose ahead of U.S. natural gas inventories data. Brent was trading at $52.50 and WTI at $49.73. Data out on Wednesday showed U.S. crude, gasoline and diesel inventories down in the last week as demand for gasoline hit a new high.