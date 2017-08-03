Watch Trump hold West Virginia rally after promising 'very big announcement'

[The stream is slated to start at 7 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump heads to West Virginia on Thursday night for a campaign-style rally in a state he won easily.

Trump returns to the comfortable setting following a series of setbacks to his goal of repealing Obamacare and recent staffing changes in the White House.

Earlier Thursday, Trump promised a "very big announcement" at the rally without giving any more details.

Republican officials have been informed that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will switch his affiliation to join the Republican Party, NBC News reported, citing multiple sources.