    Why Poland is demanding World War II reparations from Germany

    • Poland is looking into whether it can claim compensation from Germany for the losses suffered during the Second World War.
    • The assessment comes as Poland commemorates the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, which left 200,000 Poles dead.
    • Germany claims that has and continues to pay out appropriate reparations.
    The celebration of the 71th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising on August 1, 2015 at Powazki Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland.
    Adam Guz | Getty Images Poland | Getty Images
    Poland is looking into whether it can demand reparations from Germany for losses suffered during the Second World War.

    The research office of the Polish parliament is currently preparing an analysis of whether the country can legally make a claim, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, an MP in the ruling Law and Justice party, said Tuesday.

    The office expects to announce whether or not Poland can drive ahead with its claim by August 11.

    Why is Poland seeking compensation now?

    The demands come during the anniversary week of the start of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising. The operation by the Polish resistance was intended to liberate Warsaw from German occupation, but instead resulted in the deaths of up to 200,000 Poles and the near destruction of Warsaw as Nazi forces captured the capital.

    During a speech to commemorate the victims on Monday, Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said the Germans should "pay back the terrible debt they owe to the Polish people."

    The reparation analysis, which could see Poland receive cash compensation from Germany for its losses, was launched the following day, though the head of the Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said last week the "Polish government is preparing itself for a historical counteroffensive."

    "We are talking here about huge sums, and also about the fact that Germany for many years refused to take responsibility for World War II," Kaczynski told a local radio station at the time.

    The claims have found support among Polish people. During a Legia Warsaw football match Tuesday, fans unveiled a flag denouncing the deaths of tens of thousands of children

    Does Poland have a claim?

    Though the physical and psychological losses endured by Poland during the Second World War are incontestable, its continued right to seek compensation is a matter of deep debate.

    Fighters of the Polish Home Army (Armia Krajowa), the Polish resistance movement, with a group of captured Germans who surrendered at PAST (a telephone agency) during the Warsaw Uprising, Poland, 20th August 1944.
    Galerie Bilderwelt | Getty Image
    After the war, the country is thought to have received $640 billion (based on the exchange rate in 2004) in reparations for the deaths of almost six million Polish citizens and the destruction of its towns and cities.

    Later, in the early-1950s, Poland's former communist government said it would waive its right to further compensation. However, many argue that the agreement was unlawful since the government at the time was under pressure from the Soviet Union, and following the reunification of Germany in the 1990s the matter has faced new scrutiny.

    What is Germany saying?

    The German government has claimed that its duty to compensate Poland was denounced in the 1950s but insists that it continues to stand by its moral and financial duties to the victims of the war.

    "Of course Germany stands by its responsibility in World War II, politically, morally and financially," Ulrike Demmer, a spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told reporters in Berlin.

    "It has made significant reparations for general war damage, including to Poland, and is still paying significant compensation for Nazi wrongdoing."

    Another hurdle in EU relations

    The demands come at a difficult time for Poland as the EU Commission has launched proceedings against the country. The EU claims that Poland is infringing EU rules on the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature.

    Germany is often seen as the defacto head of the EU and its one of Poland's trade partners and NATO allies.