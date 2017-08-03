"Right now Trump seems to understand that he's on the brink of a failed presidency, and he has brought in a COO to create a functioning team."

What if John Kelly is as good at being the White House chief of staff as he was at being a Marine? What if he gets credit for keeping the president from tweeting the country's way into a war or recession? Will there suddenly be an issue of TIME magazine with "President Kelly" on the cover? If that happens, we're likely to relive a familiar chain of events:

A string of negative tweets.

A Trump interview with The New York Times.

And, eventually, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wishing Kelly the best of luck.

A CEO with a vision and a COO who relishes the role of making the trains run on time can do big things. One need only look at Steve jobs, Tim Cook, and the nation-sized pile of cash they built at Apple to see an example of how the two roles should function together.

Jobs was a CEO with a vision, but (and it's not a word typically associated with the Apple founder) he had the humility to realize he needed an empowered COO to make his vision a reality.

Donald Trump's management style more closely resembles Dwight Schrute's of The Office, who, once promoted to Regional Manager, made himself his own assistant—because in his megalomaniacal view no one else had the skill or ability to do the job.

That's why John Kelly won't last. He will be pushed out because Trump, like his friend and advisor Rudy Giuliani, cannot tolerate anyone else getting the credit.

In fact, if you want to get a preview of the ultimate outcome of the Trump/Kelly relationship, revisit the way Giuliani fired NYPD Chief Bill Bratton after Bratton started getting credit for the drastic decrease in crime during Giuliani's tenure as mayor.

Ultimately John Kelly will be fired because he will do a good job at bringing order and stability to the White House and his integrity will make the entire country—Republican and Democrat—look to him as a source of stability and sanity.

No matter how much he discourages it or avoids it, the spotlight will shine brightly on John Kelly specifically because he is an actual leader.

And Donald Trump is a CEO who never shares the spotlight.

