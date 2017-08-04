Here's something to 'bee' happy about: The number of honeybee colonies in the United States is on the rise after a worrying decline—up from 2.8 million in April, 2016 to 2.89 million in April, 2017, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Since 2006, honey bees have been disappearing from their hives and dying at unprecedented rates due to a condition known as Colony Collapse Disorder. Because bees are credited with pollinating more than $15 billion of U.S. crops each year, their resurgence is also a bonus for the economy.

The insect's colonies are getting a bit of comeback help from some unlikely places. Groups such as the Pollinator Partnership, which promotes the preservation and creation of pollinator-friendly gardens and landscapes.

A growing number of airports—which tend to have lots of unused land conducive to eco-friendly projects—are playing host to beehives. In 2013, the Port of Seattle teamed up with The Common Acre, a local non-profit, to place clusters of honey bee hives on unused, open land at three Seattle-Tacoma International Airport locations.

In the U.S., there are apiaries on at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Albuquerque International Sunport.