High-profile cybercrime such as data theft, ransomware and computer hacks seem to be occurring more frequently and with higher costs, but cloud computing may provide the security that companies are searching for, experts suggest.

"Cloud computing improves IT security and security professionals need as much help as possible," said Nick McQuire, vice president of enterprise research at CCS Insight.

"Cloud helps security operations respond quicker to threats and focus on business risk as opposed to spending countless hours researching threats and trouble-shooting aging on premises systems," he told CNBC via email.

The cost of cybercrime is mounting. Research by Kaspersky Lab found the cost of a single ransomware incident (where an attacker encrypts a computer or network until a ransom is paid) can cost a company more than $713,000 on average, due to the costs of paying the ransom and related losses, such as value of lost data, the expense of improving infrastructure and repairing brand image. The recent "ExPetya" cyberattack hit more than 12,000 machines in over 65 countries.