On the earnings front, RBS, Allianz and Pearson are among the major companies scheduled to report their latest figures on Friday.

In the U.S., Treasury yields and the dollar were both under pressure after reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued grand jury subpoenas amid an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that the subpoenas issued were in connection to a June 2016 meeting which involved Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and a Russian lawyer.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England's Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, is set to attend a town hall event with the Muslim Council of Britain on Friday. The U.K.'s central bank held interest rates at record low levels in the previous session.