The number of acid-related crimes in the British capital leaped dramatically last year to 454 from 261 in 2015 – a 74 percent rise – according to the Metropolitan Police. Updated figures released by the London police force show that 282 incidents have taken place this year so far.

The attacks involve corrosive substances being used to physically maim people. Motives for the criminal acts have become increasingly arbitrary in recent weeks, and experts say they have become an effective replacement for knives as a choice of weapon.

Knife crime is also a prevalent issue for the city.