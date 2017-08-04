    ×

    Gold slips from seven-week high after positive US jobs data

    Gold slipped on Friday after hitting a seven-week high earlier this week, as the dollar rose from multi-month lows, after monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls data was better-than-expected.

    Spot gold was down 0.47 percent to $1,262.20 per ounce. It traded nearly flat at $1,268.61 per ounce before the report, and is on track to end the week almost unchanged.

    U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.46 percent to $1,268.50 per ounce.

    The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, according to a government report Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the report to show growth of 183,000 with the jobless rate ticking down to 4.3 percent, the lowest since March 2001.

    U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury investigation in Washington to examine allegations of Russian interference in the last year's vote and has started issuing subpoenas, sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

    The Republican Party's repeated failures to overhaul the healthcare system and multiple congressional and federal investigations into President Donald Trump's campaign have cast
    a shadow over his first six months in office.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major peers, languished near fifteen-month lows hit earlier this week.

    Spot gold may test a support at $1,264 per ounce, a break below which could cause a further loss to the next support at $1,258, according to Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.

    CNBC's Jeff Cox and Reuters contributed to this report.

