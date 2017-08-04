Gold slips from seven-week high after positive US jobs data

Gold slipped on Friday after hitting a seven-week high earlier this week, as the dollar rose from multi-month lows, after monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls data was better-than-expected.

Spot gold was down 0.47 percent to $1,262.20 per ounce. It traded nearly flat at $1,268.61 per ounce before the report, and is on track to end the week almost unchanged.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.46 percent to $1,268.50 per ounce.

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, according to a government report Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the report to show growth of 183,000 with the jobless rate ticking down to 4.3 percent, the lowest since March 2001.