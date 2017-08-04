How all those iPhone 8 dummy models get out there—and why you should ignore them

It turned out the dimensions were completely incorrect, as was the iPhone 5 pictured in its images. That's the risk these case-makers take when they aren't a close partner of Apple and don't know the dimensions ahead of time.

This year, iPhone case makers are continuing to market their cases ahead of the iPhone 8's launch.

In order to do this, they're sending around dummy models of what they believe the iPhone 8 will look like, along with a few case samples.

A company named Yesgo, for example, has been shopping around iPhone 8 dummy units that it hopes the press will show off with its new line of cases, which it plans to sell in the fall.

I reached out to Yesgo to try to get the inside scoop and maybe score a dummy for myself.

I found out that the company offers these toy units in exchange for a review of its cases, a mention of the brand name and a link to the firm's site.

A YouTube content creator shared a different email they got from YesGo. That email included the promise of free cases after mass production starts. It also has several images of the iPhone 8 dummy unit, which I've included in this story.