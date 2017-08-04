The man who stopped the recent global cyberattack known as WannaCry has been arrested for allegedly creating a virus of his own that aimed to steal peoples' banking details online.

Marcus Hutchins, who is also known as Malwaretech, was indicted on six counts last month, and was arrested on Wednesday.

In the indictment, Hutchins was found to be involved in the creation and distribution of the Kronos banking Trojan. The malicious software, or malware, was designed to garner usernames and passwords of users on banking websites. Once a machine was infected, the malware allowed the hacker to log the details.

Kronos was active in Canada, Germany, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom, among others countries, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

The banking Trojan was first made available through some internet forums in early 2014, and was marketed and distributed through AlphaBay, a marketplace site on the dark web which had illegal drugs and firearms for sale. AlphaBay was shut down by the DOJ in July.