The Great Recession played a formative role in this generation's relationship to money, financial planners say. The oldest millennials would have been just a few years into their first jobs out of college when it first hit about a decade ago, while the youngest were just entering high school.

"They remember, 'Things were really good, and then dad lost his job and then we had to foreclose on our home,'" said Sophia Bera, a certified financial planner and founder of Austin, Texas-based Gen Y Planning, and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. "They ask, 'How do I set myself up and my own family so that I don't have the same money worries?'"

Making a financial plan and sticking to it, starting early on saving, and thinking long-term are the basic pieces of advice financial planners say millennials must follow. That's a must, but maybe not a panacea. The under-35 Americans surveyed by E-Trade are already doing this — the survey of 954 Americans was limited to self-directed investors with at least $10,000 in a brokerage account.

"They haven't had the best job market, they haven't been the best paid," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade. "It all combines to create a somewhat unsettling mindset for this age bracket."

The millennial respondents to the survey indicated that branding of wealth in the media hasn't helped — 59 percent of the under-35 investors said images of exaggerated wealth seen on social media and television make them feel less successful. Only 25 percent of investors over age 55-plus agreed with that statement.

The E-Trade survey data supports broader demographic findings that younger Americans are experiencing greater levels of stress. Scientific researchers have found links between stress and a variety of health problems.