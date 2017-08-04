The American Greed Report: In the market for fine wine? Don’t get burned

In one of the most notorious examples, recounted on the next episode of CNBC's "American Greed," California wine merchant John Fox ran a Ponzi scheme disguised as a legitimate business known as Premier Cru. Operating online and out of an elaborate storefront in Berkeley, California, Premier Cru sold pre-arrival wine. That is wine that has already been bottled but has not yet been shipped.

But investigators found that in many cases, Fox was offering wine that was not his to sell. In other cases, he would sell the same wine to multiple buyers. Customers eventually became suspicious when wine took longer and longer to deliver, or it did not show up at all. Prosecutors say Fox sold at least $20 million in "phantom" wine to some 4,500 customers between 2000 and 2015. Fox eventually pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and is serving a 6½ year federal prison sentence. He was also ordered to forfeit more than $55 million in proceeds from the fraud, though authorities say the full extent of victims' losses may never be known.

"Anybody who's going to spend a decent amount of money purchasing wine, whether it's pre-arrival or futures or even buying old and rare wine in the secondary market, it behooves the buyer to do a little bit of research online," said Maureen Downey, a wine expert and founder of WineFraud.com, a research and education site. She offered some tips to aspiring collectors.

Do your homework

The first step is to know your merchant. Some research is basic, like asking to see the company's business license. The reaction alone may be telling, Downey says.

"If people are going to be afraid because you're asking them if they're licensed, they're probably not people you should be doing business with."

Look for merchants that have been in business a long time and have a track record. Wine collectors love to compare notes on message boards at sites like Robert Parker Wine Advocate and Wine Berserkers.

"There should be a history of them out in the market someplace where you can check with other people to make sure that they purchased wines and received them in time or that the wines that they purchased are actually the wines they received at all," Downey said.