There are more leaders than laggards in retail today, Moody's says

You might not believe it, but there are more leaders than laggards in the world of retail today, according to Moody's Investor Service.
Though department stores and specialty apparel chains seem to be dragging the rest of the industry down, there is a slew of sectors posting better financials, the firm wrote in a Friday note to clients.
Dollar stores, home-improvement chains, convenience stores and auto-parts retailers are among the leaders of the pack, Moody's analyst Christina Boni said. Off-price retailers, supermarkets and office-supply chains are also reporting more growth lately than lack thereof.