US Army reportedly bans Chinese-made drone, citing 'cyber vulnerabilities'

Chinese-made drones that may have been used by U.S. service members in Syria are now banned by the U.S. Army, according to a report.

"Cease all use, uninstall all DJI applications, remove all batteries/storage media from devices, and secure equipment for follow on direction," reads the memo from Lt. Gen. Joseph H. Anderson, the Army's deputy chief of staff for plans and operations. The memo was obtained by the publication Defense One, which said it was also confirmed by two Army officials.

According to the publication, the Army document cites "increased awareness of cyber vulnerabilities associated with DJI products."

Defense One also quoted Brett Velicovich, who it described as a former Army intelligence soldier, as indicating the Army's comments "could have a huge impact om DJI. Velicovich now runs a Virginia-based consumer drone firm, Expert Drones.

"There are U.S. special operators in Syria using DJI products," Velicovich told the publication.

Besides Syria, CNBC also found evidence that DJI-made drones are used in other areas of the military.

For one, a document on the Defense Department's website indicates that DJI Phantom drones were used during operations or exercises by the US Army Corps of Engineers, including for flooding and sometimes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

DJI-made drones have also been used on occasion by the U.S. Air Force in conjunction with other military technology. One was used last year in Nevada at a national security site during a research challenge, which involved an attack drone intercepting the DJI drone with a large net.

CNBC reached out to the Army, Air Force, and DJI for comment.