Wall Street set to open higher, focus on nonfarm payrolls

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday after a report on the Russia investigation sent equities mostly lower in the previous session.



Investors will be watching out for further earnings reports and data releases.

Allianz, Toyota Motor, CBOE Holdings, Potbelly and Trivago are due to report before the bell.

However, the main focus will be on nonfarm payrolls due at 0830 EST time. This will be a key indicator to understand the chances of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

There will also be international trade figures at 0830 EST time and oil rig count figures at 1300 EST time.

Oil prices were lower after new data showed rising U.S. production and stronger output from OPEC countries. Brent was trading at $51.54 and WTI at $48.60.