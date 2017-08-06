Week ahead: How to navigate the cruelest market month

Well, it's actually just the worst month for the market over the past 20 years, but that's still pretty bad.

Looking over the past 100 years, August is around middle of the pack. Over the past 50 years it would rank 10th and it's dead last in the two decades, with the Dow industrials down an average 1.39 percent during that time, according to Bespoke Investment Group. [The best month over the last 20 years? April.]

An investor who put $100 in the market 50 years ago would have just $98 in hand today, Bespoke computes.

So what to make of the information? It depends on your perspective.

"For a long-term investor, the fact that August and September have historically been bearish is no reason to liquidate and wait it out, because eventually we'll move past these two months and then the final three months of the year turn into extremely bullish months," Bespoke's Paul Hickey said in a note. "For a shorter-term trader, though, seasonality trends like this are a helpful input."